Fraud
Blount County
• Lisa A. Teffeteller, Martin Valley Road, reported at 3:44 p.m. June 18 that she received mail from SunTrust Bank telling her she opened three different accounts. No charges to those accounts were made at the time of the report.
Maryville
• A manager of McDonald’s, 2315 Marketplace Drive, Maryville, reported someone had attempted to pay at the drive-thru with a counterfeit $100 bill and while the employee was checking the bill, the person drove off.
• Ethel Parthenia Lee, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, reported at 12:14 p.m. June 18 that 10 separate fraudulent charges, totaling $370.91, had been made with her stolen bank card within the city limits of Maryville since June 14.
Alcoa
• Mary McGinley, owner of McGinley Lawn and Garden, Alcoa Highway, Louisville, reported at 12:45 p.m. June 18 that someone paid the business $344.54 with a check from a closed bank account. McGinley stated that she has tried to reach the individual, but has not been successful.
• Clarence Mock, Knoxville, reported at 5:02 p.m. June 19 that he had paid for a two-night stay at the M-Star Hotel, 2972 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, online but was removed from the room after one night. According to the report, Mock stated that management at the hotel refused to refund his $45 for the second night's stay because they did not receive confirmation from Hotwire.com, the website Mock used to make the reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.