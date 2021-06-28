Fraud
Alcoa
• Charles Sparks, Leconte Drive, Maryville, reported at 9 p.m. June 26 that someone used his credit card without his permission multiple times at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, and Exxon Mobil gas station, 2758 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. The card was used for a total amount of $217.16 during June.
