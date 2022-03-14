Fraud
Maryville
• Brian Lee Goodman, 44, Willow Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:42 a.m. March 11 that someone pretended to be Goodman's attorney in an email sent to Goodman and obtained his social security number, phone number and a copy of his driver's license. After checking his credit, Goodman discovered that a credit card had been opened using his information. He was able to close the account and institute a credit lock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.