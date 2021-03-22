Fraud
Maryville
• Scott Blevins, Meadow Oaks Drive, reported at 4:59 p.m. March 19 that his mother had been taking large amounts of money out of her bank account and sending them to an Oklahoma City address by FedEx. He said someone contacted his mother over Facebook, claiming he was an old friend and that the person promised "big returns" if she sent him money. Blevins said his mother sent three packages with a total $45,000 in them.
• Suzie Overholt, Springdale Street, reported at 6:09 p.m. March 19 that, during an attempted purchase on Facebook Marketplace, she was told by a seller she needed to pay with eBay gift cards. She said she bought $800 in cards, added $500 in insurance to them then sent the card numbers to the seller.
