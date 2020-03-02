Fraud
Maryville
• Cayla S. Hopkins, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, reported at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 28 that one of her personal checks had been cashed for $1,000 without her knowledge. She told officers the fraudulent check had been made out by a former roommate of hers.
• Gary Henry, Davenport Road, Maryville, reported at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 28 that he had been sent a worthless check in the mail. Henry told officers he had been in communication with someone who was interested in purchasing his car. He said when he and the other person agreed on a price, the person sent him a check for $5,950. Henry said they had agreed on a price less than that amount and contacted the person who said he should deposit the check and then withdraw $2,850 in cash and send it back in the mail. He did so and then later the bank reached out to him to let him know the check was worthless. Henry said the person later requested he send another $1,500 because the person could not pick up the vehicle. At that point Henry came to the police department.
