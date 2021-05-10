Fraud
Maryville
• An employee of Meiji Corp, 1740 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:44 a.m. May 7 that someone defrauded the company of about $28,000 worth of equipment. On Feb. 23, the company received an email from someone posing as a company representative in Pensacola, Florida. Meiji shipped parts to an address in Houston, Texas, as requested by the email, and sent an invoice to the company in Florida. On May 4, that company notified Meiji Corp, that it never requested the order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.