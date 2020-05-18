Fraud
Blount County
• Carl Walker, Jericho Road, Maryville, reported at 4:01 p.m. May 15 that someone cashed two fake checks from his business account in Jacksonville, Florida, without his consent. The checks were worth a total of $2,286.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 3:27 am
Blount County
• Carl Walker, Jericho Road, Maryville, reported at 4:01 p.m. May 15 that someone cashed two fake checks from his business account in Jacksonville, Florida, without his consent. The checks were worth a total of $2,286.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.