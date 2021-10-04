Fraud
Blount County
• Dreva J. McKee, Best Road, Maryville, reported at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 1 that her computer locked up and she called a number that appeared on the screen. Someone then told her she needed to pay money to unlock her computer using prepaid cards. She then bought four $500 cards and gave the information to the person.
• Shirley E. Neeley, Buck Drive, Louisville, reported at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 1 that she found an eBay listing for a truck she was interested in buying. She started communicating with the seller, who said he would hold the vehicle if she sent him $1,000 in prepaid cards. She did, but then the person said he was a hacker, locked her phone and demanded another $200. She had to take the phone to her service provider to get it unlocked.
Maryville
• A manager of Bojangles, 1913 W. Broadway Ave., reported at 2:46 p.m. Oct. 3 that between 7 and 8 a.m. someone called and told an employee he was from the corporate office. The employee followed the person’s directions to send $810 by MoneyPak cards.
• Ariel Ivy Newton reported on Sept. 30 that a caller claimed to be a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and said she needed to come to his office to verify a signature and stay on the phone until she arrived or be charged with contempt of court. A call to the sheriff’s office revealed that while they have an officer by the same name, he had not called her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.