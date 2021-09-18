Fraud
Maryville
• Jessica Ann Gray, Brookwood Lane, Maryville, reported at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 19 that she discovered that morning she was locked out of her Facebook account and someone had changed the email address linked to it. Around 6 p.m., she said, a friend notified her that a person had logged into the account posing as Gray and posted a fraudulent fundraiser saying she is ill and attempting to collect funds supposedly to help with medical bills.
