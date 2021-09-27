Fraud
Blount County
• Susan A. Hopkins, Best Road, Maryville, reported a 4:36 p.m. Sept. 24 that someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using her personal information.
Maryville
• A loss prevention officer at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., reported Sept. 26 that around 5:50 p.m. Sept. 24, multiple males convinced a cashier to run the card they were using as a cash transaction. The transaction went through, and the store lost merchandise valued at $16,496.10.
