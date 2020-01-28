Fraud
Alcoa
• Thomas M. Haney, Oak Ridge, reported at 1:59 Jan. 27 that his debit card was fraudulently used at the Alcoa Walgreens, 225 N. Hall Road. The charges of $76.89 and $60.67. The man stated the debit card has been in his possession, and was not sure how it could have been used in Alcoa. The total loss value was $137.56.
