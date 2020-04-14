Fraud
Maryville
• Mallory Bigler, Maryville Mobile Home Park, Maryville, reported at 3:44 p.m. April 13 that one of her Facebook friends had posted information on how to make easy money. The Facebook friend told Bigler she would deposit $900 into her account. Bigler then was told to give $450 back to the Facebook friend. After the money was deposited, Bigler realized it was stolen from a business in Jefferson County, Tennessee. Bigler reported the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
