Fraud
Blount County
• A representative of Dollar General, 3416 Montvale Road, Maryville, reported at 10:24 a.m. April 5 that two women tried to buy several gift cards with a counterfeit $1 million bill. One of the women said she received the $1 million bill in the mail from a church and that she was going to buy items for care packages for homeless people, an incident report states. The other woman said she was unaware of the bill, the report states. Both women were given a verbal no-trespass warning for the store.
• Karen A. Pietzyk, Ardennes Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:40 p.m. April 5 that someone in Richardson, Texas, opened a Charter account using her personal information.
Alcoa
• A representative of Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 12:58 p.m. April 3 that someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food through the drive-thru.
