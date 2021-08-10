Fraud
Maryville
• Barbara Heider Montgomery, Redwood Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 9 that she gave her personal information, including Social Security number and bank account data, to a scammer posing as a Netflix representative.
• Janet Diane Webb, Anderson Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:57 a.m. Aug. 9 that computer equipment she didn't order was delivered to her residence and someone called her, telling her to sit the items outside and someone would come to pick them up.
