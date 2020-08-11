Fraud
Maryville
• A manager at Dollar General, Gill Street, Alcoa, reported at 1:39 p.m. Aug. 7 that someone attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase food. The card was declined and the merchandise was returned.
• A manager at Texas Roadhouse, Fountain View Circle, Alcoa, reported at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 9 that someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for their meal the night before.
