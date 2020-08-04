Fraud
Blount County
• Heather Wright, Lorena Lane, Maryville, reported at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 1 that money was taken from her bank account, without her permission, from CashApp. There were several $300 transactions between July 27-31.
Maryville
• An employee at Sevier County Bank, Sevierville, reported at 3:02 p.m. July 31 that three forged checks worth $677.12 were used in Maryville between May 5 and June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.