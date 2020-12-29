Fraud
Blount County
• Melissa D. Reeves, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 9:11 a.m. Dec. 23 that she received a Norton Life Lock app notification approximately Sept. 3 asking her if she had recently applied for a bank loan, to which she replied no. Reeves said she received in the mail Nov. 27 a deferred loan payment of approximately $48, due on Sept. 3, 2021, from the U.S. Small Business Administration; the loan was for $9,800, an incident report states. Reeves tried multiple times to contact the loan company and alerted Norton Life Lock, which sent her an identity theft packet to be returned.
• Laura E. Pollard, Century Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:14 p.m. Dec. 23 that she transferred $200 to a Venmo account in order to watch a Call of Duty video game stream, but the link to watch the stream never opened and the suspect deleted all of his account information and can't be contacted.
