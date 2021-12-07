Fraud
Maryville
• Peter Karlan, Indian Trail, North Carolina, owner of Karlan’s Arms, Antiques and Appraisals Inc., reported at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 2 that he arranged through a Google ad to buy a German World War II dagger for $300. He sent the money via PayPal and received confirmation a package was sent from the Maryville Post Office, but when it arrived it contained several restaurant check presenters and a can of soup.
• Charlotte M. Woods, Four Mile Road, Maryville, reported Dec. 3 receiving an email alert at 3:34 a.m. Dec. 2 that her credit card was used to pay for a $20 car wash at Zips Car Wash, 1106 Foch St.
• Ana Soto, owner of Mi Tienda, 1431 E. Harper Ave., reported Dec. 3 that her bank notified her two checks she had attempted to deposit were fraudulent. Soto said she provides individuals with currency in exchange for their paychecks, and both checks totaled $1,810.
• Christopher Bennett, Radnor Road, Maryville, reported Dec. 4 he had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The person said there was a warrant for Bennett's arrest for failing to appear for jury duty, and he could pay the fine by sending gift cards totaling $890 to an address that turned out to be a vacant field.
