Fraud
Blount County
• Robert W. Gooden, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, reported at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 8 that someone used his personal information in an attempt to open two accounts, one for a loan and another for a credit card application; both were declined.
• Lewis A. Lawhorn, U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, reported at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone claiming to be an Amazon representative called him and said they needed to schedule a delivery date and time for a package he had ordered. When Lawhorn told the person he hadn't ordered any packages, he was transferred to someone else claiming to be with Amazon's fraud department, an incident report states. By telling him his personal information was at risk, the person convinced Lawhorn to use $4,000 of his own money to buy Target gift cards and give them the card information. The person then requested an additional $2,000 worth of gift cards, but Lawhorn didn't buy any more.
