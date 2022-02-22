Fraud
Blount County
• Paul Hatcher, 79, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 16 that someone cashed a check he made out for $100, which he sent through the mail to his grandson, for $700. Deputies reported that the amount written on the check, which was cashed using a mobile application, appeared to have been whited out.
Maryville
• Mattie Margaret Melle, 75, Foch Street, Maryville, reported at Feb. 17, 10:20 a.m. reported that someone used her bank card to purchase items totaling $3,353.86.
