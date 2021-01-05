Fraud
Alcoa
• Evangeline Marshia Garner, West Edison Street, Alcoa, reported at 1:07 p.m. Jan. 4 that her bank account was overdrawn after her debit card was stolen while she was a patient at Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
