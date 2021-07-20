Fraud
• Nicholas P. Jones, Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 3:14 p.m. July 19 that he was scammed out of $2,500. Sparks said someone whom he thought was a potential employer through Indeed.com sent two checks with instructions to send the money via mobile banking to a third party to pay for work supplies. He sent the money but then discovered the checks were invalid.
• Donald L. Price, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, reported at 11:59 a.m. July 19 that on July 8 someone took checks from his mailbox. Someone changed to whom one check was written and cashed it for $2,335.08 and unsuccessfully attempted to cash another check in Texas.
• Gary D. Cooper, Ashbrook Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:04 p.m. July 19 that he was in contact with a man regarding the purchase of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle and crate motor. He also paid the man to transport the car and engine to his home. In all, Cooper said he paid $900 but the man never delivered. He said the man also sent him threatening text messages.
• Tracy A. Blackburn, Pioneer Circle, Friendsville, reported at 3:06 p.m. July 19 that someone used 16,000 points from his American Airlines account to buy five first-class tickets. The airline was investigating the incident and contacted him, Blackburn said. He added the company wanted a police report to continue its investigation.
