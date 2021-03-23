Fraud
Blount County
• Daniel P. Carlson, Bellas Way, Maryville, reported at 2:40 p.m. March 22 that someone stole his identity and was using it to inquire about purchasing property in Mexico.
Maryville
• James Larry Green, Springdale Street, Maryville, reported at 1:23 p.m. March 22 that someone tried to make four unauthorized transactions using his bank account. Bank employees were able to stop the transactions before they went through, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.