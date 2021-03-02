Fraud
Maryville
• Bridgette L. Sallee, Joshua Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:16 p.m. March 1 that someone accessed her unemployment account and fraudulently gained approximately $4,100 in benefits.
Blount County
• Taylor P. Duncan, North Morgan Street, Friendsville, reported at 12:06 p.m. March 1 that someone called her and said they were a paralegal for a specific attorney. Duncan gave the suspect her personal information, but when she became suspicious and called the attorney's office, she was told no one with that name worked there.
• Leslie B. Hollis, Riverbrook Drive, Louisville, reported at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 26 that someone used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits.
