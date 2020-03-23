Fraud
Maryville
• Elizabeth A. Quarles, Bule Forest Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:43 p.m. March 20 that someone had used a credit card she had lost and spent $967.03 at various businesses throughout Maryville and Alcoa.
Blount County
• Cornelia Verkem, Pinedale Street, Maryville, reported at 8:30 a.m. March 20 that she received a Facebook message telling her that her computer was going to be locked and to call the provided phone number. She then gave the person on the phone her debit card information and was charged $250. The person contacted Verkem days later and said he or she was going to refund the $250. Instead, the person withdrew a total of $2,500 of Verkem's money.
