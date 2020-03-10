Fraud
Maryville
• An employee at Verizon Wireless, 1102 Foch St., Maryville, reported at 8:08 a.m. March 9 that a woman purchased three smartphones and two tablets on Feb. 12, and then set up a payment account using someone else's personal information. The woman has not made any additional payments since the initial transaction.
