Fraud
Maryville
• An employee at Home Federal Bank, 102 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23 that a check someone tried to cash appeared abnormal. The owner of the account on the check said it originally was written for $95 to her electric company for a bill, and she had put it in her mailbox to be mailed out on Nov. 20, an incident report states. The employee said the suspect left the bank before the reporting officer arrived, leaving behind her license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.