Fraud
Blount County
• Emily P. Goodson, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:44 a.m. Sept. 28 that her bank notified her that someone opened a credit card account in her name by using her personal information. The offender had charged $47,889, an incident report states. Goodson was referred to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Maryville
• Ronald Glenn Seymour, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, reported at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28 that someone stole his debit card. The card was used at Weigel's, 2105 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, to draw $160 from his account at an ATM in two separate transactions, an incident report states. The card has been returned to Seymour.
