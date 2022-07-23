Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
July 7
• Joseph Taylor Inman, 25, of Waynesville, North Carolina, and Casey Marie Latham, 21, Clyde, North Carolina
July 8
• Luke Stumbo, 25, and Jaden Alise White, 24, both of Maryville
• Donald Wiley Poston II, 50, and Rachel Nicole Grubbs, 42, both of Maryville
• Michael Wayne Shelton, 42, of Newton, Kansas, and Melissa Nicole Henderson, 42, of Loudon
• Steven Lee Scott, 40, and Candie Michelle Bragg, 39, both of Beaver, West Virginia
July 11
• Blake James Henderson, 25, and Taylor Marie Frizen, 23, both of Maryville
• Madison Allyse Seidel, 25, and Christopher Jon Martinez, 26, both of Belmont, North Carolina
• Felicia Nicole Street, 21, and Hunter Dylan Cook, 24, both of Cumberland Gap
• Elvin Guadalupe Escamilla, 20, and Jessica Jasmin Reveles, 19, both of Rockford
• Matthew Richard Spradlin, 30, and Kayleigh Beth Giebudowski, 29, both of Maryville
• Lauren Ashley Reid, 22, and Ian Nash Dunkin, 23, both of Maryville
• Celina Marie Berry, 23, and Nicholas Bennett Sikes, 24, both of Rockford
• Dakota Jackson Stratton, 24, and Hope Alexus Brewer, 22, both of Alcoa
July 12
• Rex Allen Alexander, 45, and Aletha Michelle Alexander, 42, both of Walland
• Maria Fernanda Gallo Diaz, 28, and Joshua Tyler Covington, 32, both of Maryville
• Manuel Guarchaj Ixamata, 32, and Cristina Chingo, 33, both of Maryville
July 13
• Sylvia Nichole Tulloch, 32, and Chelsea Joy Boyea, 26, both of Maryville
• Kyle Craig Hofmeister, 35, and Abby Marie Wilson, 24, both of Maryville
July 14
• Natalya Lee Stager, 20, of Louisville, and Matthew Aaron Stapleton, 22, of Maryville
• Ricky Lynn Sweet, 50, and Deana Renee Troutt, 48, both of Maryville
• Megan Constance Jolivette Haynes, 22, and Tayler Richard Smith, 23, both of Maryville
• Meagan Tucker, 27, of Louisville, and Laura Da Cruz, 39, of Maryville
