Marriage Licenses
March 25
• Alaina Catherine Eck, 26, of Knoxville, and Jonathan Lawrence Grissom, 38, of Louisville
March 26
• Caleb Joshua Spangler, 20, of Loudon, and Bethany Anne Cable, 22, of Maryville
• Matthew Walter Benson, 25, and Makayla Householder Cates, 26, both of Maryville
• Carley Sue Francis, 29, and Gilbert Jr Ellison, 29, both of Maryville
March 27
• Kimberly Ray Thompson, 52, and Teressa Diane Vandergriff, 44, both of Maryville
• Shelby Laine Herron, 24, and Tristan Joseph Brown, 32, both of Maryville
• Jose Luis Gonzalez Manzano, 58, and Auri Estela Samudio Boniche, 61, both of Antioch, Tennessee
• Charles Joseph Ballard Jr., 78, of Maryville, and Teresa Daniel Kelley, 74, of Flowery Branch, Georgia
• Aubrey Merae Moss, 25, and Wesley Scott Tallent, 26, both of Maryville
• Lauren Ann Garland, 28, and Brandon Cody Buchanan, 30, both of Friendsville
March 30
• Johnathan Frank Griffin, 20, and Rebeka Lynn Williams, 18, both of Seymour
• Anthony Wayne Hitson, 40, and Jason Travis Mynatt, 42, both of Rockford
• Shane Derek Swiney, 28, and Annette Cristna Velaski, 43, both of Maryville
March 31
• Victoria Lynn Mannix, 26, of Valrico, Florida, and Michael Reese Gorman, 28, of Tampa, Florida
• Arianna Danielle Clark, 25, and Joshua David Burton, 29, both of Friendsville
• Kelcee Storme Ramsey, 31, and Jason Allen Sparks, 37, both of Maryville
• Justin Barry King, 26, of Maryville, and Salina Delaine Ellen Eggers, 23, of Delano, Tennessee
