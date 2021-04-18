Marriage Licenses
April 1
• Paul William Goffredi, 63, of Grapevine, Texas, and Karen Paulette Goode, 58, of Maryville
• Eliza Kate Dalton, 24, and Robert Andrew Curtis, 25, both of Maryville
• Todd Daniel Flis, 27, and Kassandra Diane Agnoli, 28, both of Maryville
• Daniel Evan Stone, 26, and Jessica Lynn Fuller, 23, both of Maryville
April 5
• Jody T. Teaster, 46, and Victoria Kay Webb, 50, both of Maryville
• Caroline Elizabeth Berrong, 28, of Maryville, and Zachary Neal Baldwin, 38, of Brandon, Mississippi
• David Guy Carter, 69, and Linda Walker Robinson, 71, both of Alcoa
• Douglas Shawn Thacker, 44, and Stephanie Beatrice Smith, 43, both of Maryville
April 7
• Kayla Michelle Kilby, 30, and Bryce Cullin Tubb, 29, both of Townsend
• Gary Cooper Nale Jr., 50, and Patricia Lynn Sullivan, 53, both of Maryville
• Ashley Elizabeth Hindman, 25, and Kevin Raleigh Hood, 25, both of Maryville
• Savannah Elizabeth Haviland, 23, and Parker Alexander Jackson, 23, both of Maryville
• Ashley Ryan Boykin, 32, and Maynard Lee Johnson, 32, both of Maryville
• Sherry Elaine Croft, 45, of Madisonville, and Thomas James Houk, 51, of Maryville
• Jordan Rae Watkins, 27, and Nicholas Allen Hatcher, 28, both of Maryville
April 8
• Megan Elizabeth Horner, 25, of Talbott, Tennessee, and Jonathon Hunter Gibson, 26, of Bristol, Tennessee
• Dylan Elizabeth Perez, 52, and Danny Charles Williams, 54, both of Maryville
• Edward Luis Nuno, 29, and Chelsie Leigh Ritter, 26, both of Temple, Texas
• April Leigh Hoard, 35, and Robert Preston Combest, 44, both of Alcoa
