Marriage Licences
April 8
• Lucas Raymond Briedis, 20, and Katlyn Grace Lahman, 18, both of Maryville
• Dakota Lynn Thompson, 28, and Natasha Lea Huffstetler, 40, both of Alcoa
• Christen Frana Kardatzke, 34, and Ryan Dalton Barnes, 38, both of Maryville
• Devin Michael Divine, 24, and Lexi Dona Bouck, 23, both of Friendsville
• Austin Blake Westmoreland, 23, and Caitlin Paige Gibson, 23, both of Maryville
• Casey Kaylene Cywinski, 28, and Travis Edward Rochelle, 43, both of Maryville
April 11
• Charles Avery Stallings, 22, and Brianna Shea Brantley, 21, both of Maryville
• Bailey Anna Delozier, 29, and Johnathan Clair Daining, 34, both of Alcoa
• Brittany Skyler Durden, 25, and Jonathan Dean Minor, 24, both of Maryville
• William Cody Bookout, 28, and Shawn Thomas Nelson, 31, both of Louisville
• Kevin Ray Gregory, 37, Ashley Nicole Spillman, 34, both of Greenback
April 12
• Kayla Elise Taubler, 31, and Robert Michael Kirchner, 46, both of Louisville
• Ronald Scott Smith, 63, and Patricia Louise Smith, 57, both of Louisville
• Timothy Spencer Crawford, 76, Marna Lee Palmer, 76, both of Seymour
• Matthew Seth Hughes, 25, and Haley Renee Ethridge, 24, both of Maryville
• Sarah Evelyn Miller, 22, and Saul Andres Melendez Rodriguez, 22, both of Louisville
• Amber Renee Pickens, 33, and James Winston Cable, 37, both of Madisonville
• Brandon Lee Pierce, 37, and Jessmy Anahi Ramos, 21, both of Maryville
• Kaitlyn Brooke Lavigne, 22, and Nathan Ryan Burge, 28, both of Alcoa
April 13
• Brian Leigh Cable, 54, and Kimberly Michelle Payne, 43, both of Rockford
• Lauren Elizabeth Garris, 24, and Spencer Field Ferguson, 27, both of Knoxville
• Jose Luis Lux Mejia, 30, and Blanca Mariela Arevalo, 20, both of Maryville
