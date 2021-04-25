Marriage Licenses
April 9
• Tyler James Gaudette, 29, and Austin Michael Whitman, 25, both of Maryville
• Ronald Roy Radtke, 60, and Jane Carol Klein, 67, both of Walland
• Amber Elaine McKamey, 24, and Charles Patton Hill, 25, both of Maryville
• Jacob Daniel Plunkett, 23, and Keleigh Madison Hilliard, 22, both of Louisville
• Erica Collette O'Connor, 38, of Maryville, and Randall Ogle, 37, of Tellico Plains
April 12
• Christina Brooke Jackson, 26, and Tyler James Pardee, 26, both of Maryville
• Kristopher Lewis Raper, 40, and Crisley Jose Barrientos, 31, both of Maryville
• Kristin Leanne Ball, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Roberts, 28, both of Maryville
• Mykala Calise Braziel, 25, of Maryville, and Robert Jacob Bryant, 27, of Seymour
April 13
• Kaleikupono Sarah Nosaka, 39, and Kevin Ray Paling, 29, both of Louisville
• Karli Rae Marie Kinney, 33, and Patrick Charles Woodbury, 29, both of Maryville
• Sarah Beth Farley, 36, and Robert Adam Tschantz, 36, both of Maryville
• Brittaney Luv Huskin, 29, and Joshua Brantley Emert, 29, both of Greenback
April 14
• Amy Clark Stansberry. 50, and John Eric Chupak, 49, both of Maryville
• Madison Faith Stanley, 21, and Ryan Phillip Ferguson, 24, both of Knoxville
• Nicholas Jackson Heinemann, 26, and Bailey Elizabeth Riddle, 26, both of Maryville
• Savannah Marie Barber, 22, and Teddy Goldmann, 21, both of Maryvilel
April 15
• Heather Renee Collins, 41, and Salvadore Vinny Monterosso, 25, both of Florence, South Carolina
• Kalie Christine Morsch, 26, of Friendsville, and Tyler John Dineen, 28, of Arlington, Virginia
• Samuel Benjamin Kelly, 22, of Greenback, and Helen Isabel Augustus, 21, South Vienna, Ohio
• Anthony Keith Dyer, 24, of Greenback, and Rebecca Danielle Leone, 23, of Knoxville
