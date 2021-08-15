Marriage Licenses
July 30
• Avery Presson, 23, of Friendsville, and Christa Lynn Moscicki, 21, of Seymour
• Amanda Caroline Singleton, 24, and Tyler Matthew Clark, 27, both of Mission Hills, California
• Ashton Maeleigh Pace, 23, and Gavin Smith Murphy, 21, both of Maryville
• Hunter Lee Russell, 22, and Samantha Cheyanne Herin, 21, both of Maryville
• Caitlin Jane Stewart, 33, of Portland, Tennessee, and Corey Wayne Huff, 33, of Cottontown, Tennessee
• Heather Charise Freeland, 26, and David Michael Abston-bulow, 26, both of Knoxville
• David Luke Macnair, 35, and Alexis Christine Noel, 30, both of Sandy Springs, Georgia
• Dawn Elizabeth Beasley, 50, and Michael John Vohs, 53, both of Maryville
Aug. 2
• Logan Guy Lange, 23, and Eryn Nicole Grefe, 29, both of Merrill, Wisconsin
• Janiece Anne Smith, 36, and Jeffery Nolan Brown, 36, both of Port Clinton, Ohio
• Isabella Bayles Burnett, 20, and Alec Bandon, 21, both of Walland
Aug. 3
• Arkus Lee Braden, 65, and Rhonda Jill Hill, 57, both of Knoxville
• Jessica Adair Ramirez, 21, and Luis Antonio Portillo Reyes, 23, both of Rockford
Aug. 5
• Matthew Wade Gregory, 25, of Knoxville, and Tailor Jo Beecham, 25, of Seymour
• Breanna Marie Geiger, 26, and Lukas Dewaine Cox, 24, both of Corvallis, Oregon
