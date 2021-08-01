Marriage Licenses
July 16
• Danica Taryn Snyder, 26, and Logan Todd Murray, 28, both of Cisne, Illinois
• Robert Paul Blahut, 41, and Tracy Lynn Bixler, 48, both of Maryville
• Amanda Lynn Barkley, 20, and Christian Tyler Sunderland, 18, both of Maryville
• Clifford Walter Harber, 49, and Jenny Leigh Brewington, 47, both of Louisville
• Jason Barrett Heath, 23, and Casey Ann Lambert, 37, both of Maryville
July 19
• Jade Star Bloom, 43, and Blake Mitchell Machota, 49, both of Townsend
• Sebastian Boyd Dotson, 29, and Kirsten Mackenzie Annarino, 26, both of Greeneville
• Mary Pamela Jones, 47, and Jason Yeagley Albright, 41, both of Greenback
• Jeffrey Thomas Marshall, 44, of Knoxville, and Yafet Iliana Guevara Moreno, 43, of Hacidend Nuevo Leon, Mexico
• Ronny L. Driggers Junior, 46, and Tabitha L. Earles, 36, both of Maryville
July 20
• Laura L. Gant, 50, and Stephan Andrew Palos, 57, both of Maryville
• Jessica Ann Long, 38, and Deldrick Marquee Howell, 35, both of Walland
• Debra Faye Abbott, 46, and James Leroy Gaddis, 51, both of Friendsville
• Heather Wright, 28, and Colby Miller, 38, both of Maryville
• Sydney Mackane York, 26, and Joshua Robert Keener, 25, both of Maryville
• Nickelus Ray Vineyard, 31, and Ashleigh Rose Beer, 25, both of Louisville
July 21
• Noah Brian Kropp, 23, of Maryville, and Elizabeth Helen Timms, 21, of Strawberry Plains
• Todd Eugene Campbell, 46, and Kayla Deann Jenkins, 35, both of Louisville
