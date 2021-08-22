Marriage Licenses
Aug. 6
• Kendall Elden Ewing, 48, and Kantee Patip, 44, both of Maryville
• Rochelle Nicole Hopkins, 22, of Knoxville, and Carlos Guillermo Morales, 36, of Maryville
• Thomas Edgar Koehl, 59, and Camille Annette Glover, 52, both of Maryville
Aug. 9
• Jacquelyn Leanne Driggers, 41, and Charles William Darr, 41, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Lewis, 21, and Caleb Northcutt, 20, both of Maryville
• Michael Scott Luctman, 51, and Elena Tsys Zinchenko, 48, both of Maryville
• John Taylor Bell, 29, and Kelley Adair Rustine, 33, both of Tallassee
• Wardell Henley Jr., 38, and Tareca Lannette Gilmore, 50, both of Alcoa
Aug. 10
• Alyssa Marie Hagerman, 22, of Maryville, and Kyle Pierce Albert, 23, of Louisville
• Jeffrey David Broome, 41, and Deonna Sue Blagg, 52, both of Alcoa
• Hannah Marie Bergquist, 21, of Maryville, and Nathanael Zaharias Anderson, 23, of Kathleen, Georgia
• Dalton Ray Feagin, 33, and Alexis Elaine King, 26, both of Palatka, Florida
• Brittany Rhea Mikels, 33, of Seymour, and Joel Evan Mccreary, 39, of Knoxville
Aug. 11
• John Bradley Hardin, 54, and Marcia Danirza Matye, 67, both of Maryville
• Kenneth Russell Home, 25, and Kathryn Rebeca Norris, 25, both of Maryville
• Caitlan Marie Ferraez, 32, and Wesley Tyler Williams, 33, both of Golden, Colorado
