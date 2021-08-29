Marriage Licenses
Aug. 12
• Michael Strawn Franks Jr., 33 and Beatriz Nunes De Oliveria, 26, both of Casper, Wyoming
Aug. 13
• Mersadies Marie Young, 21, and Jordan Lee Jones, 24, both of Rockford
• Robert Eugene Bush, 43, and Holly Leigh Bolton Mercer, 47, both of Maryville
• Sandra Kileen Bible, 40, and Gett Wallace Monday, 46, both of Maryville
• Susan Dawn Palmer, 50, and Bartlund Andrew Fremow, 47, both of Louisville
Aug. 16
• Adrianna Jean Cecere, 20, and Jacob Robert Owen, 24, both of Louisville
• Alayason Lea Gifford Gibson, 24, and Phillip Ryan Massey, 31, both of Townsend
• Briceton Tyler Walker, 20, of Caryville, and Maci Ann Houser, 20, of Norris
• Wayne Allen Barnes, 30, and Lisa Nicole Radatz, 26, both of Maryville
• Brittany Nitzband Easter, 30, and Charles Harrison Easter, 38, both of Maryville
Aug. 17
• Alicia Danielle Wilson, 35, and Jeremy Keith Clark, 42, both of Rockford
• Kassy Morgan Buller, 23, and Dyllan Brett Sliger, 25, both of Maryville
• Pamela Kay Hubbard, 44, of New Tazewell, and Scott Allen Dummitt, 51, of Maryville
Aug. 18
• Demitra Rosemary Lolis, 25, and Dustin Allan Vilcek, 25, both of Maryville
• Chloe Rose Barry, 22, and Juan Gerardo Villalobos, 22, both of Friendsville
• Philip Michael Wilmoth, 33, of Maryville, and Chelsey Marie Mealer, 32, both of Maryville
Aug. 19
• Inalvis Perez, 29, and Wilber Carlos Alvarez, 28, both of Maryville
• Taylor Oakley White, 22, and Ronald Joshua Alan Attkisson, 32, both of Maryville
Aug. 20
• Sean Eric Lambert Sr., 50, and Tanya Marie Hopson Salvati, 49, both of Maryville
