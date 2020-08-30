Marriage Licenses
Aug. 14
• Orville Lloyd Nease, 85, and Laura Ann Nease, 78, both of Maryville
• Alyssa Michelle Johnson, 42, and Kevin Russell Welborn, 46, both of Maryville
• Emily Shannon Dwyer, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Thomas Christian Dillon, 27, of Advance, North Carolina
• Michael Scott Lane, 47, of Maryville, and Jennifer Lauren Godfrey, 42, of Lenoir City
Aug. 17
• Kyle Arthur Ingersoll, 21, of Robbinsville, North Carolina, and Lauren Madison Jones, 20, of Bryson City, North Carolina
• Hillary Stephens Hays, 25, and John Heath Holden, 26, both of Louisville
• Andrew Michael Siperly, 24, and Mackenzie Briana Middleton, 23, both of Maryville
• Emily Lynnette Tipton, 45, of Knoxville, and Robert Lee Ridenour, 58, of Maryville
Aug. 18
• Brenda Sue Burrell, 71, of Madisonville, and Donald Ray McDaniel, 60, of Greenback
Aug. 19
• McKenzie Taylor Dodd, 25, and Jaden James Mylenek, 23, both of Alcoa
• Gina Elayne Mangini, 32, and Ronald Joseph Mehlhorn, 47, both of Louisville
• Carmina Irena De Guia, 27, and Marcus Allen Jones, 25, both of Maryville
• Summer Maeann Henry, 37, and Timothy Allen Scheffers, 48, both of Maryville
Aug. 20
• Derrick Matthew McMurray, 42, and Natalie Rae Payne, 25, both of Maryville
• Lady Adriana Mcintosh, 23, and Jacob Nathaniel Fowler, 25, both of Maryville
• Kelly Dee Thompson, 39, and Elijah Rhodes Burnette, 29, both of Louisville
