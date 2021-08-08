Marriage Licenses
July 23
• Jennifer Anne Rennison, 50, and Rodney Jon Barendse, 58, both of Maryville
• Kristy Gallagher, 44, and Abel Mariana, 43, both of Cape Coral, Florida
• Jessica Massey Medlin, 29, and Anthony Michael Garcia, 30, both of Friendsville
• James Robert Dowell, 79, and Judith Kay Halvorsen, 76, both of Maryville
• Laura Elizabeth Stephens, 33, and Justin Eric Hawkins, 31, both of Maryville
• Charles Harlan Rimlinger Junior, 76, and Pamela Lou Johnson, 64, both of Louisville
July 26
• William David Collier, 46, and Yorlette Marina Brea Herrera, 46, both of Maryville
• Jamie Lee Click, 27, of Maryville, and Kevin Lopez, 27, of Buford, Georgia
• Ervil Lee Mckeehan, 70, and Betty Jane Russell, 65, both of Maryville
• Kaleb Andrew Whitcomb, 29, of Forest, Indiana, and Samantha Amelia Spraker, 26, of Frankfort, Indiana
July 27
• Alex Henry Hardin, 37, and Stephanie Lynn Adkins, 39, both of Maryville
July 29
• Kirby Holmes Spalding, 73, and Joni Ann Northcutt, 66, both of Maryville
• Timothy Owen Doneski Junior, 21, of Alcoa, and Ashlee Nicole Mcculloch, 20, of Harriman
