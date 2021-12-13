Marriage Licenses
Nov. 24
• Nicole Kathryn Somers, 47, and Kristopher Leroy Sanders, 46, both of Alcoa.
• Jeffrey Ronald Patterson, 62, of Maryville, and Sarah Hasty Williams, 61, of Monroe, North Carolina
Nov. 29
• Mary Elizabeth Cooper, 55, and Clifford Dwight Cooper, 66, both of Maryville
• Lorie Lee Larsen, 48, and Vlad Ioan Glisa, 34, both of Maryville
• Nikki Lynn Rector, 23, and Austin Blake Sands, 24, both of Tellico Plains
• Glen Stanley McGroom, 64, and Donna Marie Rose, 60, both of Tallassee
• Kaila Rose Bowers, 19, of Friendsville, and Cody Allen Gray, 18, of Townsend
Nov. 30
• Meagan Alexandra Monroe, 20, of Rockford, and Logan Matthew Callaway, 20, of Walland
• Cynthia Faythe Sarson, 25, and Justin Dewayne Sellers, 32, both of Maryville
• Elaine Marie Jones, 60, and Eleanor Mary Cippel, 58, both of Louisville
Dec. 2
• Eric Curtis Henry Jr., 39, and Ashley Marie York, 37, both of Maryville
• Valerie Kay Johnson, 54, and Hershell Eugene Tinch, 55, both of Maryville
• Joseph Benjamin Cook III, 36, and Brittany Nicole Green, 30, both of Euharlee, Georgia
• Austin Jay Franklin, 23, and Jessica Nichole Willis, 28, both of Maryville
• Joanna Gail Bowers, 75, of Walland, and James Carlos Nelson, 65, of Charlotte, North Carolina
• Madison Danielle Anderson, 23, of Knoxville, and John Lloyd Baker, 29, of Maryville
