Marriage Licenses
Nov. 25
• Katie Brook Hodges, 27, and Corey Jacob Cooper, 27, both of Maryville
• Melvin Daniel Moore, 45, and Kathryn Griffin Bunn, 55, both of Clayton, North Carolina
• Gabriella Kiana Burns, 19, and Ethan Cole Foister, 19, both of Maryville
• Dylan Patrick Paskell, 22, and Halli Yvonne Carnes, 21, both of Townsend
Nov. 30
• Margarthe Lee Ann Ruefer, 38, and Phillip Maurice Nathanie Wilson, 31, both of Knoxville
• Bridgette Nicole Knight, 33, and Joshua Randall Alley, 33, both of Knoxville
• Alisha Diane Pack, 22, and Brian Christopher Garland, 32, both of Maryville
• Colby Wallace Hesson, 18, and Summer Lynn Walker, 22, both of Louisville
• Miranda Kai Laugherty, 25, and Trevor Lynn Jones, 26, both of Maryville
• Hannah Nicole Seymour, 24, and Zachary Scott Pendleton, 24, both of Maryville
Dec. 1
• Alexandria Serene Berry, 23, and Benjamin Thomas Cash, 26, both of Maryville
• Summer Allene Smart, 22, and Hunter Kade Hawkins, 18, both of Greenback
• Kendall Evan Simpson, 31, and Olivia Nicole McCarter, 31, both of Greenback
Dec. 2
• David Christopher Kelso, 43, and Megan Danielle McDaniel, 32, both of Maryville
• Emily Christine Bryson, 18, and Brandon John McBee, 18, both of Rockford
Dec. 3
• Jeremy Alan Miller, 24, and Christen Abigail Cupp, 23, both of Maryville
• Krista Marie Ellis, 28, and James Andrew Webber, 30, both of Nashville
• Timothy William Stewart, 26, and Kaitlin Gene Allen, 25, both of Maryville
• Lindsey Marina Steinmetz, 30, and Eugene Peneo Cosmah, 23, both of Maryville
• Sarah Elizabeth Wright, 32, and Peter Michael Oneill, 37, both of Friendsville
• Jeannette Lee Harris, 66, and Mary Ann Gustin, 65, both of Greenback
• Sarah Ann Metcalf, 24, of Maryville, and Matthew Edward Geagley, 33, of Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.