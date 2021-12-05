Nov. 19

• Christopher Wayne Godsey, 30, and Kimberely Michelle Simpson, 29, both of Evansville, Indiana

• Chase Dominicue Hughes, 26, and Olivia Jo Morlan, 30, both of Waverly, West Virginia

• Gabriel Allen Ramsey, 24, and Monica Sue Lequire, 22, both of Greenback

• Kristin Leigh Tinch, 32, of Townsend, and Dustin Keith Butler, 32, of Englewood

• Skylar Ryanne Peek, 21, and Nickolas Hunter Helton, 22, both of Maryville

• Rhyan Bailey Johnson, 23, of Vonore, and Ashlee Danielle Houk, 24, of Maryville

• David Bret Walker, 24, and Hannah Elisabeth Ray, 19, both of Friendsville

Nov. 22

• Kerri Ann Reese, 50, and Eric James Percy, 37, both of North Aurora, Illinois

• Tyler Joseph Teaster, 20, of Walland, Kaitlyn Nichole Rougeau, 20, of Maryville

• Daniel Olin Carpenter, 62, and Deborah Ann Franklin, 59, both of Greenback

Nov. 23

• Bentley Ann Garner, 28, and Teague Lynlee Cogdill, 28, both of Maryville

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.