Nov. 19
• Christopher Wayne Godsey, 30, and Kimberely Michelle Simpson, 29, both of Evansville, Indiana
• Chase Dominicue Hughes, 26, and Olivia Jo Morlan, 30, both of Waverly, West Virginia
• Gabriel Allen Ramsey, 24, and Monica Sue Lequire, 22, both of Greenback
• Kristin Leigh Tinch, 32, of Townsend, and Dustin Keith Butler, 32, of Englewood
• Skylar Ryanne Peek, 21, and Nickolas Hunter Helton, 22, both of Maryville
• Rhyan Bailey Johnson, 23, of Vonore, and Ashlee Danielle Houk, 24, of Maryville
• David Bret Walker, 24, and Hannah Elisabeth Ray, 19, both of Friendsville
Nov. 22
• Kerri Ann Reese, 50, and Eric James Percy, 37, both of North Aurora, Illinois
• Tyler Joseph Teaster, 20, of Walland, Kaitlyn Nichole Rougeau, 20, of Maryville
• Daniel Olin Carpenter, 62, and Deborah Ann Franklin, 59, both of Greenback
Nov. 23
• Bentley Ann Garner, 28, and Teague Lynlee Cogdill, 28, both of Maryville
