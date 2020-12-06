Marriage Licenses
Nov. 20
• Steven Shane Lowery, 40, and Stephanie Marie Ledbetter, 40, both of Maryville
• Joshua Allan Lombrana, 26, and Alexis Christine Morgan Graham, 22, both of Maryville
• Megan Mercedes Pinner, 30, and Mitchell O'Neal Floyd, 30, both of Alcoa
• Ronald Leroy Pricer, 28, and Brittany Nicole Moneymaker, 28, both of Maryville
• Callie Elise Dillard, 32, and Marc Anthony Rhodes, 31, both of Maryville
• Paige Raquel Anderson, 29, of Maryville, and Brandon Allen Campbell, 33, of Greenback
• William Craig Oliver, 42, and Rachel Kathleen Shaw, 31, both of Sevierville
• Elyssa Faith Ridley, 22, of Maryville, and James Bradley Feagle, 25, of Seymour
• Maria Antonia Hernandez, 30, and Hugo Garcia-Gomez, 36, both of Maryville
Nov. 23
• James Scott Lawson, 35, and Heather Nycol Smith, 40, both of Maryville
• Robert Tyrone Penson, 39, of Louisville, and Melissann Louise Rea, 32, of Alcoa
• Celeste Nicole Elias, 36, and Daniel Stephen Trott, 58, both of Walland
• Kevin Joel Dorsey, 42, and Evelyn Dove Morgan, 41, both of Friendsville
• Brittany Cyndol Welshan, 30, and Bradley Justin Sparks, 32, both of Maryville
Nov. 24
• Forest William McCollough, 28, of Alcoa, and Abigail Grace Jaggers, 21, of Louisville
• Chadwick Lee Tipton, 33, and Megan Elizabeth Stines, 34, both of Maryville
