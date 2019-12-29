Marriage Licenses
Dec. 12
• James Edward Knaff Jr., 71, and Anna Marie Knaff, 66, both of Alcoa
• Christopher Aaron Buhl, 27, and Jennie Lyn Marie Jones, 27, both of Louisville
Dec. 13
• Shawn Michael Love, 24, of Alcoa, and Lakelyn Dale Barton, 20, of Maryville
• John Robert Pedigo, 46, and Stephanie Renee Orr, 46, both of Maryville
Dec. 16
• Anna Elisabeth McClanahan, 19, and Brandon Wallace Wright, 19, both of Maryville
• Hannah Rebekah Peabody, 23, and William Thomas Bridges, 23, both of Louisville
Dec. 17
• Katherine Michele Cowden, 20, of Maryville, and Gabriel Jack Allen Bailey, 19, of Walland
• Timothy Mark Hayes, 40, and Amber Kay Smith, 35, both of Maryville
• Stacey Michelle Molina Muniz, 43, and Jose Resendiz Trejo, 43, both of Louisville
• Taylor Kaitlyn Scarbrough, 22, of Knoxville, and Cody Lee Chapin, 24, of Maryville
Dec. 18
• Ashley Renee Harbin, 28, and Eric Vernon Myers, 30, both of Maryville
Dec. 19
• Justin Micheal Dove, 30, of Rockford, and Kelsy Leighann Branam, 35, of Maryville
• Jeffrey St John Burkhardt, 42, and Chelsea Kathleen Pendleton, 30, both of Maryville
• Amber Rain Bradley, 22, and Nathan Yenkel, 21, both of Junction City, Kansas
• John Robert Sparks, 53, and Linda Ann Whitehead, 51, both of Maryville
• Lacey Allean Starner, 29, and Scott David Sultzer, 32, both of Maryville
• Caroline Elizabeth Wallace, 27, and Brock Harrison Self, 25, both of Maryville
Dec. 20
• Katherine Rose Carmichael, 24, of Friendsville, and William Randall Murrin, 25, of Maryville
• Ashley Elizabeth Burchfield, 27, of Maryville, and Gary Lynn Perkins, 31, of Knoxville
• Randall Scott Prather, 56, and Jill Humphrey Dickinson, 49, both of Maryville
