Marriage Licenses
Jan. 15
• Zachary Bruce Rogers, 25, and Nikkita Rae Carin, 30, both of Rockford
• Weldon Roland Markham III, 25, and Ryane Faith Murray, 24, both of Knoxville
• George Jeffrey Mosko, 58, and Loretta Imelda Joyce, 55, both of Louisville
Jan. 19
• Hollis James Morton III, 30, and Lori Ann Brock, 31, both of Maryville
• Harley Madison Wilburn, 18, and Austin Reed Damron, 21, both of Maryville
• Savana Rhea McCarter, 17, Rockledge, Florida, and Kemoy Dorel Ambrose, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee
• Brian Alan Baldwin, 36, and Rachel Marie Bowlin, 33, both of Maryville
Jan. 20
• Jessup Adam Alvarado, 29, and Ashley Joy Jenkins, 29, both of Maryville
• Jose Luis Garcia Recendez, 54, and Ashley Lee Curtis, 32, both of Knoxville
• Kenneth Cameron Carr, 29, Kimberly Marie Clifton, 25, both of Maryville
• Brandi Marie Melanson, 38, and Latisha Leann Jeffries, 49, both of Maryville
Jan. 21
• Whitney Marie Hollingsworth, 21, and Adrian Christophorus Exintadekas, 21, both of Seymour
• Myra Elizabeth Belle, 62, and Richard Levi Hunter, 66, both of Alcoa
• Paige Marie Avoledo, 22, and Hunter Alan Rex, 22, both of Walland
• Codey Austin Phillips, 22, and Seana Alisa Tuck, 21, both of Maryville
Jan. 22
• Taylor Lane White, 26, and Timothy Dewayne Cobb, 27, both of Friendsville
