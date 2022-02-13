Marriage Licences
Jan. 28
• Harrison Conner Hancock, 25, and Scarlett Kaye Robinson, 27, both of Maryville
Jan. 31
• Carleena Marne Massey, 28, and Jason Monroe Kelly, 38, both of Maryville
• Donald Boyd Mitchell, 72, of Townsend, and Wendy Lou O'Bier, 54, of Bethany Beach, Delaware
• Keith Joseph Anderson, 66, and Marsha Gayle Hughes, 65, both of Livingston, Texas
Feb. 1
• Brittney Marie Devault, 41, and Wesley Scott Jackson, 45, both of Maryville
• Charlotte Julia Locke, 21, of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Hayden Brianne Cockrell, 21, of Maryville
Feb. 2
• Natalie Nichole Rose, 18, and Ethan Zebulon Golder, 18, both of Maryville
• Michael Brandon Clarkson, 35, and Lesli Ann Lovell, 34, both of Maryville
• Christopher Allen Dickson, 33, of Maryville, and Carin Allison Trollope, 24, of Friendsville
• Eric Edward Morrow, 45, and Deborah Jane McKinney, 42, both of Maryville
Feb. 3
• Michael Shane Costner, 41, and Danielle Leanne Harmon, 25, both of Louisville
