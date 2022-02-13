Marriage Licences

Jan. 28

• Harrison Conner Hancock, 25, and Scarlett Kaye Robinson, 27, both of Maryville

Jan. 31

• Carleena Marne Massey, 28, and Jason Monroe Kelly, 38, both of Maryville

• Donald Boyd Mitchell, 72, of Townsend, and Wendy Lou O'Bier, 54, of Bethany Beach, Delaware

• Keith Joseph Anderson, 66, and Marsha Gayle Hughes, 65, both of Livingston, Texas

Feb. 1

• Brittney Marie Devault, 41, and Wesley Scott Jackson, 45, both of Maryville

• Charlotte Julia Locke, 21, of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Hayden Brianne Cockrell, 21, of Maryville

Feb. 2

• Natalie Nichole Rose, 18, and Ethan Zebulon Golder, 18, both of Maryville

• Michael Brandon Clarkson, 35, and Lesli Ann Lovell, 34, both of Maryville

• Christopher Allen Dickson, 33, of Maryville, and Carin Allison Trollope, 24, of Friendsville

• Eric Edward Morrow, 45, and Deborah Jane McKinney, 42, both of Maryville

Feb. 3

• Michael Shane Costner, 41, and Danielle Leanne Harmon, 25, both of Louisville

