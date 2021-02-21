Marriage Licenses
Feb. 5
• Samantha Caroline Zink, 30, and James Franklin Marshall, 30, both of Knoxville
• David Bruce Parker, 72, and Kathleen Patricia Parker, 65, both of Maryville
• Emily Katherine Stein, 29, and Christopher Michael Wandell, 30, both of Maryville
Feb. 8
• John Quincy Adams, 37, of Maryville, and Michelle Whaley Snyder, 42, of Sevierville
• Zachary Karl Amos, 37, and Davina Sue Gray-Click, 39, both of Friendsville
Feb. 9
• Britney Faith Jaynes, 19, of Maryville, and Marcus Alton Fornea, 22, of Townsend
• Hannah Ruth Weekly, 28, and Daniel Gordon Johnson, 31, both of Maryville
Feb. 10
• Richard Eugene Jordan, 53, and Tonya Gail Johnson, 43, both of Louisville
Feb. 11
• Anthony William McFadden, 21, and Brooke Elizabeth Hutchison, 20, both of Maryville
Feb. 12
• Vance Travis Craft, 42, and Karen Frances Finch, 45, both of Maryville
