Marriage Licenses
Feb. 11
• Annie Diane Carr, 19, and Kameron Maddox Rainey, 21, both of Maryville
• Charles Michael Savage, 37, and Randi Marie Smith, 27, both of Maryville
• Robert Stephen Blankenship, 53, of Friendsville, and Amy Lynn McMillan, 44, of Maryville
• Cheyanne Naomi Voelker, 28, and Derek Julius John V. Gurley, 30, both of Maryville
• Luke Alan Henrickson, 26, and Adrienne Leigh Locke, 32, both of Maryville
• David Michael Davis, 61, and Emily Lastimosa Riosa, 35, both of Maryville
• Mark Anthony Jackson, 28, and Donna Mae Castro Butial, 25, both of Rockford
• Brittany Chantelle Cox, 27, of Rockford, and Maria Magdalena Aispuro, 29, of Dayton
Feb. 14
• Mindy Elizabeth Davis, 39, and Matthew Michael Matevey, 49, both of Maryville
• Adam Christopher Sawall, 34, and Jefrin Jehanbux Palsetia, 27, both of Maryville
• Eric Ray Patterson, 37, and Amy Marie Sperling, 27, both of Maryville
• Jordan Patrick Young, 25, and Raven Blythe Jennings, 23, both of Maryville
• Steven Travis Brookshire, 43, and Crystal Elaine Glandon, 41, both of Maryville
• Michael Joseph Pijanka, 58, and Leslie Leigh Ann Banks, 40, both of Maryville
Feb. 16
• Kloey Madison McCarter, 23, and Collin Anthony Adams, 28, both of Walland
• Jason Doyle Murphy, 44, of Walland, and Amanda Elizabeth Parks, 33, of Maryville
• William Daimon Henderson, 27, and Ashley Lauren Brenner, 36, both of Alcoa
