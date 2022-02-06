Marriage Licenses
Jan. 25
• Daniel Evan Martlock, 43, and Elizabeth Kay Goddard, 38, both of Maryville
• Adam William Lock Jr., 36, and Emerald Lashae Cass, 27, both of Friendsville
• James Raymond Miller III, 32, and Cassandra Rose Haynes, 33, both of Friendsville
Jan. 26
• Dylan Michael Bloy, 51, and Sara Elizabeth Hall, 42, both of Maryville
• Virginia Galvan Trentacosta, 68, and Klaus Gottfried Klement, 69, both of Seymour
Jan. 27
• Priscilla Diane Lowry, 42, and Richard Jordan, 57, both of Jacksboro
