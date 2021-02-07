Marriage Licenses
Jan. 22
• Janice Ann Lovingood, 69, and Johnny H. Goins, 85, both of Philadelphia, Tennessee
• Sierra Nicole Hartley, 17, and Issac Joseph Daugherty, 18, both of Greenback
• Charles Henry Hearn Jr., 67, of Maryville, and Susan Rebecca Goosie, 63, of Knoxville
• Carlos Ernesto Tapia, 25, and Shannon Blake Cochran, 25, both of Maryville
• Christopher Joel Hartwell, 39, and Sierra Rekae Kennedy, 34, both of Maryville
Jan. 25
• Charles Franklin Rutherford, 60, of Maryville, and Katherine Lamar Toler, 62, of Winchester, Virginia
• Patrick Glenn Banks, 51, and Diane Alene Gideon, 47, both of Townsend
• Kyle Ray Withrow, 23, of Alcoa, and Makala Marie Duncan, 25, of Morristown
Jan. 27
• Jennifer Elaine Drum, 43, and Zachary Mark Green, 41, both of Maryville
• Michael George Kesselring, 69, of Bryson City, North Carolina, and Julia Ann Sands, 65, of Walland
• Ricky Dewayne Johnson, 61, and Rhonda Jeanene Gober, 61, both of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.